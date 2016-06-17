All-rounder Chris Woakes is confident that England selectors will be able to squeeze both Ben Stokes and himself into the starting lineup for the four-match test series against Pakistan starting next month.

Woakes was called up to the side last month after fellow all-rounder Stokes injured his knee during the first test victory over Sri Lanka in Leeds.

The 27-year-old went on to score 105 runs in three innings and picked up eight wickets as England romped to a 2-0 series victory over the Sri Lankans following a comfortable win in Durham and a rain-affected draw at Lord's.

"I'd be stupid to think that, if Ben (Stokes) is fit, I'm going to play (over him), but I might have given them (the selectors) a headache. I might be able to fit into the team even if he is involved again," Woakes told British media.

Meanwhile, test team mate Stuart Broad has set his sights on representing England at the 2019 50-overs World Cup after the seamer was omitted from the squad for the Sri Lanka one-day series announced earlier this week.

"A big aim of mine is to be in that World Cup squad in 2019. The two major tournaments coming up are that and the Champions Trophy and I've got to plot a way back in really," said Broad, who is England's third-highest wicket-taker in one-day cricket.

"I'm still only 29... A lot of people have played at World Cups at 32 and that's certainly not an old age for a cricketer, so I've got huge goals to be a part of that and have to pick some stuff to get involved in."

The 2019 World Cup is being hosted by England and Wales.

