Scrap 'nonsense' doubles format, says Jamie Murray
MELBOURNE Top men's doubles player Jamie Murray has called for an end to the ATP Tour's scoring system in the format and says there is widespread support for it to be changed.
NEW DELHI Former India wicketkeeper Madhav Mantri died in Mumbai following a heart attack on Friday.
Mantri, who played only four tests in the 1950s but was a steady performer in domestic cricket, was 92.
A father figure in Mumbai cricket, Mantri was also the maternal uncle of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Patrick Johnston)
MELBOURNE Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6(3) on Tuesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years and become the oldest woman to reach the last four at Melbourne Park in the professional era.
MELBOURNE Coco Vandeweghe blasted her way into her first grand slam semi-final with a dominant display of power tennis to destroy French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 at the Australian Open on Tuesday.