MS Dhoni leads his team back to the dressing room after losing the first international test cricket match to New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

MUMBAI A court issued an arrest warrant against national cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus, according to local media reports.

The case was filed last year against the 32-year-old after the cover of a magazine carried a picture of him portrayed as a Hindu god.

The bailable warrant was issued after Dhoni failed to appear before the court despite three summons. The next date of hearing has been set for July 16.

Dhoni is currently touring with the Indian squad in England, where the team will play five tests, five one-day internationals and one Twenty20 international.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)