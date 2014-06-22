England's Liam Plunkett (elbow strapped) is congratulated by teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kaushal Silva during the second cricket test match at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LEEDS England Liam Plunkett continued his impressive return to the test arena but England endured a frustrating session as Sri Lanka chalked off most of the hosts' first innings lead, reaching 99-2 at tea on day three of the second test on Sunday.

With eight second innings wickets left Sri Lanka reached the interval nine runs in arrears with the match poised intriguingly.

Plunkett, who claimed test-best figures of 5-64 in thefirst innings, was the only bowler to trouble the batsmen, accounting for openers Kaushal Silva (13) and, shortly before tea, Dimuth Karunaratne (45).

Kumar Sangakkara (26 not out) and Mahela Jayawardene (three not out) will hope to begin the process of building a healthy lead for the visitors in the final session of the day.

With James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Jordanstruggling to trouble the Sri Lankan openers captain Alastair Cook brought Plunkett into the attack.

The Yorkshire seamer immediately justified Cook's decision, making the breakthrough in his second over when he drew an edge from Silva that was gobbled up by Matt Prior behind the stumps.

Sangakkara made a streaky 79 in the first innings but theelegant left-hander was quickly into his stride with three sumptuous drives to the cover boundary.

At the other end Karunaratne quietly accumulated runs but fell five short of his first 50 of the series, gloving Plunkett to Prior down the leg side.

Resuming the day on 320 for six, England were tornapart by the Sri Lankan bowling attack with captain Angelo Mathews taking test-best figures of 4-44 and Shaminda Eranga taking 4-93.

England added just 45 runs to their overnight score as theylost their last eight wickets for 87 runs.

The first test of the two-match series ended in a draw atLord's last week.

