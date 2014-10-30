Younus Khan's prolific bat continued to torment Australia as he struck his third successive test hundred to put Pakistan in a commanding position on day one of the second and final test on Thursday.

The former captain, whose twin centuries in the first test secured Pakistan's 221-run win in Dubai, extended his red hot form to hit an unbeaten 111 and help Pakistan to a strong 304 for two wickets at the close.

Younus, who turns 37 next month, added 208 runs with Azhar Ali (101 not out) in an unbroken third wicket partnership to boost Pakistan's chances of securing their first test series win over Australia in 20 years.

Australia's bowlers struggled on a flat wicket that offered little for their pacemen, while their spinners rarely troubled the nimble-footed Pakistan batsmen.

Captain Michael Clarke constantly changed field settings, often employed unusual fielding positions, frequently rotated his bowlers and finally had a go himself, but it all proved largely fruitless.

To make matters worse, Australia exhausted both their reviews trying to get Younus leg before wicket after their appeals had been turned down.

One shot that symbolised Pakistan's complete dominance was Younus's slog-swept six off Nathan Lyon in the 74th over that took the batsman to 86.

Younus struck Glenn Maxwell over his head for a boundary to bring up his 27th test century and underline his stature as the lynchpin of Pakistan's batting lineup.

Younus, who also hit 10 boundaries in his 155-ball knock, found an able ally in Ali who overcame occasional discomfort to score his sixth test century before bad light stopped play.

After Pakistan won a crucial toss on the dry and slow track at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium, off-spinner Lyon dismissed Ahmed Shehzad (35) in the morning session and paceman Mitchell Johnson denied Mohammad Hafeez (45) his half-century after lunch before Younus and Ali started dishing out the punishment.

Steve Smith created some half-chances in the final session with his leg-spinners, but could not craft a vital breakthrough

Ali, who had offered a sharp chance to Smith at short leg off Lyon, could have been caught at slip or at short mid-wicket as well but on both occasions the ball died short of the fielders.

Ali's resolute 223-ball knock included six boundaries.

Pakistan retained the same 11 who featured in their 221-run victory in the first test, while Australia made two changes, dumping their two-pronged spin strategy that backfired in Dubai.

Paceman Mitchell Starc came in for left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe, who bled 219 runs for his four wickets in the first test.

All-rounder Maxwell, who bowls off-spin, replaced number three batsman Alex Doolan, who managed scores of five and zero in Dubai.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Toby Davis)