KARACHI Pakistan officials have asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for advice following former captain Salim Malik's plea to have his 2000 life ban for match-fixing removed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board wrote to the ICC after Malik approached PCB chairman Najam Sethi in April claiming that a lower sessions court had declared the suspension illegal in 2008.

The 51-year-old argued in his meeting with Sethi that the board should clarify the position with the ICC.

"We have written to the ICC asking for their guidance and advice on the Salim Malik life ban," a senior PCB official told Reuters.

"We have asked the ICC to look into the documents provided by Malik and provide us with guidance on what can be done in his case."

The Pakistani, who played in 103 tests and 283 one-day internationals, was the first player to be banned for life for match-fixing after being found guilty of bribing Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Mark Waugh to lose the 1994-95 Karachi test.

Malik told Reuters he was delighted to learn about the action being taken by the PCB.

"I served Pakistan cricket for 19 years and nobody can return the 14 years of torture I have been through. I just want the board and ICC to review the court order," he said.

"I want to be vindicated in my stand that I am innocent and I want to serve Pakistan cricket in some capacity."

