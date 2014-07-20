South Africa's Dale Steyn (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (not pictured) during the fifth day of their first test cricket match in Galle July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

GALLE Sri Lanka South Africa's pacemen ripped through the Sri Lanka batting lineup to leave the tourists requiring only four more wickets in the final two sessions to win the first test on Sunday.

The exceptional Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel took four of the five wickets that fell in the morning session to leave Sri Lanka on 161 for six at lunch on the final day.

Angelo Mathews was unbeaten on eight and Dilruwan Perera, who had yet to score, were at the crease at the interval faced with the task of batting out the remainder of the day for the draw with the 370 run victory target looking insurmountable.

The hosts had resumed the day on 110 for one but South Africa grabbed an early breakthrough when Steyn bowled a perfect length to Kaushal Silva, who managed an edge to wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock to end his innings on 38 and the second wicket stand of 114 with Kumar Sangakkara.

South Africa also claimed the wicket of Mahela Jayawardene with the first ball after the first drinks breaks when he edged Morkel behind the wicket to de Kock for 10 to leave Sri Lanka on 138-3.

The South African bowlers kept pegging away at a good length and were duly rewarded with the prized wicket of Sangakkara.

The former skipper was dropped by de Kock on 65 but did not make the most of his fortune, pulling a woeful long hop delivery from JP Duminy straight to Hashim Amla at mid wicket to depart for 76.

Sangakkara could not believe what he had done, staring at the pitch before walking off with his head down as the hosts fell to 149-4.

Steyn and Morkel completed an excellent morning for South Africa by picking up the wickets of Lahiru Thirimanne for 12 and Dinesh Chandimal for one.

Thirmanne, just like in the first innings, edged a ball from Steyn outside his stumps to AB de Villiers in the slips, while Chandimal gloved an attempted pull off Morkel to de Kock.

The batsman, unsure where the ball hit him, asked for the review but was not successful.

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)