Former England batsman Jonathan Trott made one run in seven balls on his latest cricket comeback from a stress-related illness in a Twenty20 match at Edgbaston on Thursday.

The inclusion of the 32-year-old Trott in the Birmingham Bears side was a surprise, although he has been in good form recently for the Warwickshire Second XI, scoring a century last week against Durham.

Trott returned from England's Ashes tour following the first test in Brisbane in November because of his stress-related condition and after playing two first-class games for Warwickshire at the start of this season, he took another break.

The Bears made it four wins in a row on Thursday, beating Northants by eight wickets to go third in the T20 Blast North Group table.

