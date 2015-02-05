New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum plays a ball against Pakistan during their warm-up match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files

Factbox on the New Zealand squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Prior to being awarded the captaincy in late 2012, the perception of the extra-aggressive batsman was as the ultimate individual, playing the way he wanted rather than what the team needed.

Since then, the shift towards a 'team first' focus has stemmed from the top down with McCullum's actions speaking louder than his words. He has stood up when the team needed him the most on several occasions, which has resonated throughout as different players have all contributed at various times.

Coach: Mike Hesson

A surprise selection, Hesson's first big decision polarised the country with the handling of Ross Taylor's replacement as captain bungled by team management and New Zealand Cricket administrators.

The analytical Hesson, however, has quietly overseen a change in team culture that permeates into greater consistency on the field and is winning back the support of a fickle New Zealand public, while most of his 'left field' selections are justifying his faith in them.

Squad: Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Daniel vettori, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Key batsman: Kane Williamson

The 24-year-old, already being spoken about as having the potential to be New Zealand's greatest batsman, will provide the solidity that the team of aggressive stroke makers is likely to bat around when they set or chase targets.

A virtually automatic selection, Williamson's game was seen more suited to test matches though he has proved those perceptions completely wrong in the last 12 months as he has upped his strike rate by working the ball into gaps and rotating the strike.

Key bowler: Daniel Vettori

The former captain may not even play all the matches as he contests the specialist spinning option with Nathan McCullum, who offers something different at the crease, more explosiveness with the bat and athleticism in the field.

Through the manipulation of flight and pace, however, Vettori is a master at tying up one end and holds the second lowest economy rate (3.96) among spin bowlers in the world over the last 10 years.

World Cup record: 1975 - semi-finals; 1979 - semi-finals; 1983 - first round; 1987 - first round; 1992 - semi-finals; 1996 - quarter-finals; 1999 - semi-finals; 2003 - super six; 2007 - semi-finals; 2011 - semi-finals.

Overall playing record: Played: 673, Won: 291, Lost: 339, Tied: 6, No result: 37.

Highest innings total: 402-2 v Ireland, Aberdeen, 2008

Lowest innings total: 64 v Pakistan, Sharjah, 1986.

Most appearances: 282 - Daniel Vettori

Highest individual score: 189 not out - Martin Guptill v England, Southampton, 2013

Leading run-scorer: 8,007 - Stephen Fleming

Best bowling: 6-19 - Shane Bond v India, Bulawayo, 2005

Leading wicket-taker: 282 - Vettori

Highest partnership: 274 (1st) - James Marshall and Brendon McCullum v Ireland, Aberdeen, 2008.

Most catches by a fieldsman: 132 - Stephen Fleming

Most dismissals: 242 - Brendon McCullum

