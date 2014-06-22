New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson has been reported for a suspect bowling action, the International Cricket Council has said.

The 23-year-old Williamson, who is an effective part-time offspinner for New Zealand, was reported by umpires Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth and Rod Tucker after the second test against West Indies in Trinidad.

The umpires handed over their report, which cited concerns over a number of deliveries they felt needed to be examined further, to New Zealand's team management and Williamson will have 21 days to undergo testing by the ICC.

He will still be able to bowl during the third test in Barbados, which starts on Thursday.

The three-match series is tied 1-1 after West Indies cruised to a 10-wicket victory on Friday in Port-of-Spain.

