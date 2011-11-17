Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is investigating scam emails suggesting to consumers that their credit cards have been charged for a ticket from the company, it said on Wednesday.

The company posted an advisory on its website this week saying it had not sent the emails. It said consumers should delete the emails and not click on any links in them or open any attachments, as they could contain viruses.

"Be assured that Delta did not send these emails, and our customers' credit cards have not been charged by Delta as a result of the emails," the advisory states.

Emails received by some consumers claimed to be electronic ticket receipts for a roundtrip flight from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport to San Francisco, with the first leg departing on November 26. The emails give a confirmation number and ticket number.

"Because the emails are not coming from Delta we can't speculate on the volume, but our information security team is engaged and has confirmed that no customer data has been compromised," Delta spokesman Paul Skrbec said in a statement on Wednesday.

Delta also recommended that anyone who received the scam emails change the personal identification number for their SkyMiles frequent-flyer program and monitor their account for misuse. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)