BRIEF-Century Properties Group says 2016 total revenues 7.38 bln Pesos versus 10.38 bln Pesos
* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 14 (IFR) - The UK government (AA1/AAA/AA+) has launched a Rmb3bn (US$490m) three year bond at a yield of 2.70%, according to a deal lead.
This is at the lower end of the 2.75% area (plus or minus 5bp) final price guidance, and compares to an initial level of 2.90% area.
Investor demand for the deal was close to Rmb5bn (US$816m) by 10:10 UK time, according to one of the leads.
Allocations and pricing is expected after global books closed at 14:00 UK time.
Bank of China, HSBC and Standard Chartered are managing the Reg S deal. The bond is unrated. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
SEOUL, April 17 A South Korean pension fund on Monday accepted a debt-to-equity swap proposal for bondholders of troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , greenlighting the country's latest plan to bail out the world's largest shipbuilder.