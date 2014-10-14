LONDON, Oct 14 (IFR) - The UK government (AA1/AAA/AA+) has launched a Rmb3bn (US$490m) three year bond at a yield of 2.70%, according to a deal lead.

This is at the lower end of the 2.75% area (plus or minus 5bp) final price guidance, and compares to an initial level of 2.90% area.

Investor demand for the deal was close to Rmb5bn (US$816m) by 10:10 UK time, according to one of the leads.

Allocations and pricing is expected after global books closed at 14:00 UK time.

Bank of China, HSBC and Standard Chartered are managing the Reg S deal. The bond is unrated. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)