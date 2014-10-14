(Adds details on pricing, demand)
By Michael Turner and Helene Durand
LONDON, Oct 14 (IFR) - The United Kingdom priced the first
non-Chinese sovereign offshore renminbi bond on Tuesday, in a
move that points to the currency's growing global appeal and the
UK's desire for London to be the major offshore renminbi hub.
The transaction attracted around Rmb5.8bn of demand from 85
accounts, well in excess of the Rmb3bn (£300m) deal size, making
it the largest ever renminbi bond issued by a non-Chinese
issuer.
"The UK government's sovereign renminbi bond issue, the
first by a Western country, has been a great success and will
deliver value for money to taxpayers," UK Chancellor George
Osborne said in a statement.
The proceeds will be used to finance the UK's reserves which
are held in the government's Exchange Equalisation Account,
which includes financial assets denominated in foreign
currencies, gold and International Monetary Fund Special Drawing
Rights.
In particular, the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in
the offshore renminbi market, the Treasury added in the
statement.
The transaction priced at 2.70%, the tight end of final
yield guidance of 2.75% (+/- 5bp), and well inside initial
guidance of 2.90% area.
While the transaction is a first for the country, the lead
managers were able to use a number of reference points to set
the pricing level.
One of the comparables was IFC, the World Bank's
private-sector arm, which has two offshore renminbi notes
outstanding, a September 2019 and January 2017 that were
yielding at 3% and 2.39% respectively. The leads also referenced
two Chinese government bonds, a June 2017 and June 2018 that
were yielding 2.74% and 2.85% respectively.
London hosts the largest amount of renminbi foreign exchange
trading in the world. Last year, London accounted for an average
of US$25.3bn-equivalent of renminbi trading a day, up 50% from
2012.
The UK accounts for 60% of European renminbi activities
overall, second only to Hong Kong in markets outside China,
according to estimates by Standard Chartered, which is leading
the deal alongside Bank of China and HSBC.
This is the second time the UK has issued in niche bond
markets in the last five months after it sold a £200m five-year
sukuk in June.
While the UK is the first foreign sovereign to issue a Dim
Sum bond, other UK issuers have already set a precedent by
selling London-listed renminbi bonds.
BP issued an Rmb700m London-listed bond in September 2011,
while HSBC followed suit with a Rmb2bn deal in April 2012.
The UK is rated Aa1 by Moody's, AAA by Standard & Poor's and
AA+ by Fitch, though this bond is unrated.
(Reporting by Michael Turner, Helene Durand, Additional
reporting by Lianting Tu; editing by Sudip Roy and Alex
Chambers)