LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The UK's Debt Management Office has set the size of the 2052 Gilt tap at GBP4.75bn on the back of strong investor demand, according to the latest update from the lead managers.

The final order book for the increase stands at GBP9.8bn. The deal is expected to be priced later today at a spread of 2.5bp over the 4.25% December 2049 UK Gilt, the tight end of plus 2.5bp/3bp guidance. The tap will be fully fungible with the GBP9.348bn amount outstanding.

Deutsche Bank, Nomura, RBS and Santander are joint lead managers on the transaction. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)