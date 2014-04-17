LONDON Moody's cut Turkey's outlook to negative from stable on the country's Baa3 rating last week, citing political turbulence, external financing pressure and weaker growth prospects.

Also last week, Standard & Poor's raised Lithuania's rating by two notches to A-, ahead of expected euro zone accession in 2015.

Below is a list of long-term foreign-currency ratings and outlooks for emerging European and central Asian economies.

COUNTRY S&P MOODY'S FITCH

BELARUS B- B3 -

Positive Negative -

S&P raised its outlook on Belarus to positive from stable on April 17, 2013, citing strengthening economic stability brought on by tighter monetary and fiscal policies.

BOSNIA B B3 -

Stable Stable -

BULGARIA BBB Baa2 BBB-

Negative Stable Stable

S&P cut its outlook on Bulgaria to negative from stable on Dec. 13, 2013, saying the country's economic performance would remain under pressure.

CROATIA BB Ba1 BB+

Stable Negative Negative

Moody's cut the outlook on Croatia's Ba1 rating to negative from stable on March 21, 2014, citing an impaired economic outlook.

Fitch cut its outlook on Croatia's BB-plus rating to negative from stable on Feb. 14, 2014, citing a prolonged recession and policy credibility.

Standard & Poor's cut Croatia's rating to BB from BB+ on Jan. 24, 2014, saying the country was likely to remain in recession for a sixth straight year.

CZECH REPUBLIC AA- A1 A+

Stable Stable Stable

GEORGIA BB- Ba3 BB-

Stable Stable Stable

HUNGARY BB Ba1 BB+

Negative Negative Stable

KAZAKHSTAN BBB+ Baa2 BBB+

Stable Positive Stable

Moody's raised its outlook on Kazakhstan to positive from stable on Aug. 16, 2013, citing improved debt dynamics in the nation's banking sector.

LITHUANIA A- Baa1 BBB+

Stable Stable Positive

Standard & Poor's raised Lithuania's rating by two notches to A- on April 11, 2014, before expected euro zone accession in 2015.

Fitch raised its outlook on Lithuania to positive from stable on April 4, 2014, brefore expected euro zone accssion in January 2015.

MACEDONIA BB- - BB+

Stable Stable

Standard & Poor's cut its rating on the Republic of Macedonia to BB-minus on May 24, 2013, citing less predictable growth and fiscal policy outcomes.

MOLDOVA - B3 B-

Stable Stable

MONTENEGRO BB- Ba3 -

Negative Stable -

Standard and Poor's cut Montenegro's outlook to negative from stable on Nov. 29, 2013, citing persistent external vulnerabilities, including large foreign debt and sizeable refinancing needs.

POLAND A- A2 A-

Stable Stable Stable

Fitch cut Poland's outlook to stable from positive on Aug. 23, 2013, citing fiscal slippage after a budget revision in July.

ROMANIA BB+ Baa3 BBB-

Positive Negative Stable

Standard and Poor's upgraded Romania's outlook to positive from stable on Nov. 22, 2013.

RUSSIA BBB Baa1 BBB

Negative Neg review Negative

Moody's put Russia's Baa1 rating on review for downgrade on March 28, 2014, saying the conflict with Ukraine was weighing on the country's economic outlook.

Fitch and S&P cut the outlook on Russia's BBB rating to negative from stable on March 20, 2014, on concern about the potential impact of sanctions on the country.

SERBIA BB- B1 B+

Negative Stable Stable

Fitch cut Serbia's rating to B+ from BB- on Jan. 17, 2014, citing deteriorating public finances and debt ratios.

TURKEY BB+ Baa3 BBB-

Negative Negative Stable

Moody's cut Turkey's outlook to negative from stable on April 11, 2014, citing political turbulence, external financing pressure and weaker growth prospects.

Standard & Poor's cut Turkey's outlook to negative from stable on Feb. 7, 2014, saying the country's policy environment was becoming less predictable.

UKRAINE CCC Caa3 CCC

Negative Negative Negative

Moody's cut Ukraine's rating to Caa3 with negative outlook on April 4, 2014, citing political crisis, falling foreign exchange reserves and a rising debt outlook.

Standard & Poor's cut Ukraine's rating to CCC from CCC+ and kept the outlook as negative on Feb. 21, 2014, saying the political situation in the country had deteriorated substantially with an increased risk of default.

Fitch cut Ukraine's rating by two notches on Feb. 7, 2014, to CCC from B-, and kept its outlook at negative, citing rising political instability.

