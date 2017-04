SINGAPORE A quake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck off the Pacific island of Vanuatu on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS said the quake's epicentre was 150 miles (240 km) south-southeast of the town of Isangel and was relatively deep at 73 miles beneath the surface.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said no tsunami was likely to be generated by the quake because of its depth.

(Writing by Ron Popeski)