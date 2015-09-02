LONDON, Sept 2 A pick-up in house building
helped growth in Britain's construction sector speed up slightly
last month, but the expansion remained weaker than last year's
robust rebound, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.
The CIPS/Markit construction Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 57.3 in August from 57.1 in July, indicating solid
growth but below the 57.5 forecast in a Reuters poll and the
levels of more than 60 regularly reached in 2014.
"UK construction companies remained on a reasonably strong
growth footing in August, helped by a sustained recovery in both
residential and commercial building activity," Tim Moore, an
economist at survey compiler Markit, said.
The fastest-growing construction sector was house-building,
and commercial work also rose strongly, while civil engineering
projects remained in the doldrums.
The Markit survey has painted a more bullish picture this
year than official figures, which showed construction rose by
just 0.2 percent in the three months to June.
Britain's construction sector picked up sharply in early
2014, bolstered by rising property prices and government
measures to promote house-building, but flagged towards the end
of last year as tighter lending rules slowed price growth eased.
The survey published on Wednesday showed construction firms
were bullish about the future, with most firms expecting to be
busier over the coming year, while only one in 20 expected a
contraction.
Hiring continued at a rapid pace, and a fall in oil prices
slowed the increase in raw material costs. The rates paid to
subcontractors rose at the slowest pace in more than a year.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Hugh Lawson)