CAIRO Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah arrived in Cairo late on Friday, state television reported, for a symbolic visit underlining the strong support the ageing monarch is showing for new President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Abdullah landed in Cairo on his way home from Morocco, and is the first foreign leader to visit Sisi since he took office less than two weeks ago.

It is the 90-year-old king's first visit to Cairo since the 2011 revolt that ousted autocrat President Hosni Mubarak, a key ally of Saudi Arabia and the United States.

His delegation included the Saudi ministers of foreign affairs and finance as well as security officials and former intelligence chief Prince Bandar bin Sultan, Al-Arabiya television reported.

The Egyptian presidency said earlier on Friday that a bilateral meeting would be followed by a private discussion between the two leaders.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and its wealthy Gulf Arab partners Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have given more than $20 billion (11.73 billion pounds) to help Egypt since the overthrow of Islamist president Mohamed Mursi, Sisi said last month.

The countries are likely to pledge more at a donor conference called for by Abdullah. A date has not yet been set.

