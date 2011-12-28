El Al airplanes are seen on the runway at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM El Al Airlines (ELAL.TA), Israel's flag carrier, said on Wednesday it was imposing another fuel surcharge of up to $40 per return ticket on long-haul flights due to high global oil prices.

Beginning on January 5, economy passengers will pay another $10 per leg on flights between Israel and North America, Asia and Africa, while business class fliers will pay $20 more.

El Al said it was among the last of its peers to add a fuel surcharge to airfares, as Brent Crude has reached about $109 per barrel.

But the carrier said it would not impose a surcharge on flights to and from Europe.

The new charge was the first since El Al imposed surcharges of $45 per leg on long-haul flights and $22 per leg on shorter routes on April 1.

El Al posted a 51 percent drop in third-quarter profit to $21 million as fuel costs jumped 47 percent to $205 million. In response to higher fuel costs, El Al said in November it would lay off 200 workers and streamline operations.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)