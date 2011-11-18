BRUSSELS The European Union is confident Italy has the capacity to overcome its difficulties, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Thursday.

Van Rompuy said he had told new Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in a phone call that the EU was also confident Italy could play a role in solving the current crisis in the euro zone.

"I expressed the EU's full confidence on the Italian capacity to overcoming its current situation and to fully contribute to solving the euro area financial crisis," Van Rompuy said in a statement.

Monti, who took office on Wednesday, is to outline austerity measures later on Thursday aimed at restoring confidence in Italy's strained public finances.

The former European commissioner will present his programme in the Italian Senate and faces a confidence vote in the evening.

Van Rompuy said he would meet Monti in Brussels next week for more talks.

(Writing by Rex Merrifield)