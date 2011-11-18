Royal wedding douses New Zealand's republican flame
WELLINGTON The wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton is being credited with rekindling the loyalty of New Zealand, the likely future king's most distant realm.
BRUSSELS The European Union is confident Italy has the capacity to overcome its difficulties, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Thursday.
Van Rompuy said he had told new Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in a phone call that the EU was also confident Italy could play a role in solving the current crisis in the euro zone.
"I expressed the EU's full confidence on the Italian capacity to overcoming its current situation and to fully contribute to solving the euro area financial crisis," Van Rompuy said in a statement.
Monti, who took office on Wednesday, is to outline austerity measures later on Thursday aimed at restoring confidence in Italy's strained public finances.
The former European commissioner will present his programme in the Italian Senate and faces a confidence vote in the evening.
Van Rompuy said he would meet Monti in Brussels next week for more talks.
(Writing by Rex Merrifield)
WELLINGTON The wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton is being credited with rekindling the loyalty of New Zealand, the likely future king's most distant realm.
LONDON It was back to the day job for Prince William on Tuesday, four days after he married long-term girlfriend Kate Middleton in a royal wedding watched by hundreds of millions of people around the world. The 28-year-old returned to his Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Anglesey, Wales, in time to resume his job as a search and rescue pilot, after a short break at a secret location.