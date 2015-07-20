* Banks' ability to absorb shocks constrained
* One-off uncovered auction would not concern DMO
* Greece crisis raises fundamental questions on eurozone
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - As the United Kingdom prepares for
its second syndicated Gilt offering of the fiscal year, the head
of its debt management office is concerned about what the future
holds as banks' business models change.
UK syndications tend to fly off the shelf, so the concern is
not necessarily around the sovereign's upcoming tap of its 3.5%
July 2068 bond, expected to be launched this week.
However, Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the UK DMO, is
reflecting on whether reduced liquidity in an already
challenging market environment will create disruptions in the
future.
"Banks can't hold inventory like they once did and don't
have the same risk appetite as they did 10 years ago. This is
happening when we are having to borrow not an insignificant
amount of money against a market backdrop that is not as
benign," he told IFR in a recent interview.
The United Kingdom is forecast to issue £127.4bn of Gilts in
the 2015-2016 fiscal year, while the stock of T-bills by the end
of the period is forecast to be £61.5bn.
"My concern is that if we continue to experience volatility
because markets are relatively illiquid, banks' ability to
absorb shocks will be constrained. This could be a real issue
over the next 12 months," he said.
Stheeman has been vocal in recent times about his concern
over a potential lack of liquidity. The key reason behind this
is the new regulatory environment, where banks are reducing
allocations for trading accounts.
"Banks right now are reviewing their activities and asking
themselves whether they can still allocate capital to those
lines of business that are deemed balance sheet intensive," he
said. "While the Gilt market has been protected to a certain
extent, liquidity is arguably not as good as it once was."
One of the manifestations of more constrained liquidity
positions has been the erratic cover ratios at recent Gilt
auctions.
The UK has not suffered a failed auction for several years,
and one uncovered auction in isolation would not concern
Stheeman.
"While I have no doubt that there would be headlines and
questions if one were to occur, a single uncovered auction would
not unduly concern me. If, however, this would be part of a
trend and that number was to go up significantly and
consistently, then I would be concerned," he said.
The lack of liquidity is currently the biggest challenge
facing the UK DMO, according to Stheeman. He is less worried
about other events that could be viewed as potential hurdles.
RATES NOT A RISK
A potential rate increase by the Bank of England is one
such. BoE governor Mark Carney last week said a rate hike
decision "will likely come into sharper relief around the turn
of this year".
The DMO is relatively sanguine about a repricing of the
market - though discontinuity and lurches in bond prices could
be a problem.
"We never assumed that the cost of funding would stay at the
historically low level at which it has been for the last few
years," Stheeman said. "A rise in yields and government
borrowing costs would arguably be a manifestation of tighter
monetary policy, which in turn would presumably reflect better
economic news. If we have real growth, it's not unreasonable to
assume that the government's fiscal position has improved," he
said.
Similarly, a possible British exit from the European Union
does not appear to be hugely on the minds of the market and
investors, he said. Whatever the result of the referendum, he
believes it would not have a fundamental impact on the DMO's
ability to carry out its mandate and function to fund itself.
Ongoing concerns around Greece, on the other hand, have
diverted market focus from the topic of quantitative easing in
the eurozone and other monetary policy issues.
"It is of wider concern and has raised some pretty
fundamental questions about the nature of the eurozone itself
and its governance processes," Stheeman said.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Philip Wright,
Helene Durand)