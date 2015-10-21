Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
ATHENS Greece's recession this year is expected to be shallower than initially forecast, with officials expecting a drop in output of 1.4 percent from earlier estimates of a 2.3 percent contraction, sources said on Wednesday.
Sources close to bailout talks said that the lenders had agreed with the new projection. The estimate for a 1.3 percent drop in output for next year remains.
Greek Economy Minister George Stathakis on Oct. 7 said the drop in output was also expected to be milder, contracting by about 1.5 percent this year.
He told lawmakers last week the economy will benefit from a strong performance in tourism and a milder impact than expected from capital controls the country imposed late in June to stem a deposit run.
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou)
BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that there is no reason that the U.S. economy cannot grow more robustly if the Trump administration is successful in rolling back a number of regulations.