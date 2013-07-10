Activist investors in Europe are favouring private conversations over more aggressive public action.

Below are some current or recent shareholder battles.

* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is trying to stop Dell Inc's DELL.O founder, Michael Dell, and private equity firm Silver Lake, from taking the computer maker private in a $24.4 billion deal Icahn says undervalues the firm.

* Daniel Loeb, of Third Point, is trying to get Sony Corp. to sell as much as one fifth of its entertainment business to bolster its hardware divisions.

* Jana Partners and Canada's Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCO) managed to split the postal and express services of Dutch company TNT NV, today known as PostNL (PTNL.AS) and TNT Express TNTE.AS. But TNT shares are down around 34 percent from the listing price in May 2011. PostNL is down 60 percent.

* New York-based Knight Vinke Asset Management called on UBS UBSN.VX to break up its wealth management and investment bank arms in May. After that drew no response, it is taking a more diplomatic tack, sources familiar with the situation say.

* U.S. hedge fund Elliott Advisers staged a three-month battle to sell off Actelion ATLN.VX against the wishes of its founder. The fund lost and Actelion shares fell 40 percent, although they have since recovered.

* Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy sent the state-run investment fund to the rescue of French auto equipment maker Valeo when activist Pardus built a 12.25 percent stake in 2010. Pardus failed to get what it wanted.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Sophie Sassard; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)