Dmitry Kamenshchik, the owner of Russian airport Domodedovo, attends a show at Domodedovo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Flight attendants from various airlines perform during a show at Domodedovo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Flights attendants from various international airlines hit the runway at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on Tuesday -- but on a catwalk to showcase how fashion influences their uniforms.

Cabin crew members strutted down in their outfits to highlight the care that goes into selecting the design, colour and style of the uniforms flight attendants wear, with traditional costumes sometimes providing inspiration.

Tuesday's fashion show was timed to mark Flight Attendant Day celebrated in Russia on July 12.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)