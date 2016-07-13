British daredevil aims to break four records for wingsuit flying
SALISBURY, England A British wingsuit pilot has soaring ambitions to break four world records by sky diving from 42,000 feet.
MOSCOW Flights attendants from various international airlines hit the runway at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on Tuesday -- but on a catwalk to showcase how fashion influences their uniforms.
Cabin crew members strutted down in their outfits to highlight the care that goes into selecting the design, colour and style of the uniforms flight attendants wear, with traditional costumes sometimes providing inspiration.
Tuesday's fashion show was timed to mark Flight Attendant Day celebrated in Russia on July 12.
(Reporting By Reuters Television)
CAIRO Motorcyclists in Cairo have taken to hanging out at a cafe where they can drive their bikes through the front door and get a bit of the love they feel is lacking on the streets of their city.