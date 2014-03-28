March 28 Britain's financial watchdog will
announce next week that it is to check 30million policies sold
between the Seventies and 2000 to determine whether customers
have been exploited, a British newspaper said.
The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) review, which will
begin this summer, is concerned about insurers using returns
from "zombie" funds - which are closed to new customers - to
cover costs from other parts of their businesses, the Telegraph
said on its website. (link.reuters.com/dej97v)
The website said the FCA would say insurers have been
"exploiting" loyal policyholders, who are "not given the same
priority as new customers" and are charged high fees for
substandard service.
The watchdog will say savers could get a free exit from
'rip-off' pensions and investments, or be moved to better deals,
the site said.
Details of the inquiry, will look into pensions, endowments,
investment bonds and life insurance sold by doorstep salesmen,
will be included in the FCA's annual business plan on Monday,
the Telegraph said.
The FCA could not be reached outside of regular business
hours.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Meijer)