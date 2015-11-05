BERLIN - Ahead of Wednesday’s premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2", film director Francis Lawrence toured some of Berlin's large-scale industrial sites -- locations used in the latest instalment of the hit franchise.

The German capital's Kraftwerk site and Tempelhof airport pop up in scenes throughout the film, the fourth in the series of movies which have grossed more than $2 billion (£1.3 billion) at box offices worldwide and are based on the books by Suzanne Collins.

Jennifer Lawrence reprises her role as the defiant Katniss Everdeen in the movie, now the face of a mass rebellion planning all-out war against President Snow who runs the autocratic Capitol.

"It was actually quite difficult to find environments that felt like they were underground, that didn't have a lot of doors, that didn't have a lot of windows and a lot of vents and things like that," Francis Lawrence said in the gloomy expanse of Kraftwerk.

"And this felt like it could be underground with the supports and the vaults and all of that."

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2” hits cinemas worldwide from Nov. 18.