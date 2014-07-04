A passenger pushes his luggage cart between a line of French gendarmes in a terminal at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, outside Paris, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files

PARIS France is tightening airport security for U.S. flight destinations for the summer holiday period at the request of U.S. authorities, an official statement said on Friday.

The civil aviation authority warned passengers bound for the United States that they may experience some delays as a result.

Earlier this week the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would increase security measures at overseas airports that have direct flights to the United States.

The department did not specify which airports or what countries would be affected, nor did it say what triggered the enhanced measures.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by John Stonestreet)