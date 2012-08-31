FRANKFURT Frankfurt airport operator Fraport AG said on Friday it has asked for no Frankfurt-bound flights to depart from European airports due to a lack of parking positions after a strike disrupted hundred of flights.

It said the advisory did not affect intercontinental flights.

A strike by Lufthansa cabin crew in Frankfurt disrupted hundreds of flights on Friday, stranding thousands of passengers who faced further delays over a busy holiday travel weekend from a rolling series of stoppages about pay and cost cuts.

Germany's biggest airline said it cancelled most of the 360 scheduled arrivals and departures at its Frankfurt hub during Friday's eight-hour strike which followed the breakdown of 13 months of talks with the trade union UFO.

