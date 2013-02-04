People queue at the departure area of the Fraport airport in Frankfurt January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT German airport operator Fraport expects revenue and operating profit to increase this year, its chief executive told a German magazine.

Chief Executive Stefan Schulte said operating profit would be fuelled by Fraport's retail outlets, advertising and real estate.

"We expect higher revenue and operating result in 2013," he was quoted as saying in a pre-release of German magazine WirtschaftsWoche, which will be published on Monday.

The chief also said he expected passengers, travelling trough Frankfurt Airport, Europe's third busiest, may increase form 2012.

"In Frankfurt we expect some weakness during the first quarter but for the full year we expect a stable-to-slightly-higher passenger trend from the previous year."

Last year 57.52 million passengers travelled through Frankfurt Airport, 1.9 percent more than in 2011. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, editing by William Hardy)