TOKYO Japan's teenaged sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu has pulled out of this month's Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea with a torn left hamstring, local media reported on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old will need around two months to recover from the injury he sustained representing Toyo University at a 200 metre race on Sunday, the Kyodo news agency reported.

"I'm hugely disappointed because this was, to me, the most important meet of the year," Kiryu, tipped to be the first from his country to run 100 metres in nine seconds, said in a statement. "I'm sorry to be letting down a lot of people."

