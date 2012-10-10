UPDATE 1-US secretary of state says China should put more pressure on N.Korea
* U.S. Secretary of State urges China to do more on North Korea
LONDON Oct 10 The UK's National Grid expects peak gas demand at 516 million cubic meters/day (mcm/day) in the coming winter, 9 mcm/day above its preliminary forecast, it said in its outlook report on Wednesday.
"For security planning the 2012/13 peak gas demand forecast assumes a high level of gas demand for power generation," it said.
* U.S. Secretary of State urges China to do more on North Korea
DUBAI, June 5 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.