China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON, March 28 ConocoPhillips on Thursday said it will shut down its J-Block gas fields in the UK North Sea for 10-days from April 8 depending on weather conditions, according to a market message.
The company announced a "10 day shutdown commencing approximately 8th April 2013" in a statement on Thursday.
The fields, which include Judy, Joanne, Jade and Jasmine, typically produce between 4.5 million and 5 million cubic metres per day of gas, ConocoPhillips said.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)