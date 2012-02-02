(Adds detail, background)
LONDON Feb 2 UK prompt gas prices hit
fresh session highs not seen since January 2009, when the
Russia-Ukraine gas dispute strangled supplies to Europe, as cold
weather lifted demand.
The day-ahead contract surged more than 11 percent to 70
pence per therm on Thursday as Britain struggled under freezing
weather conditions to import enough gas to meet demand.
Gas shortages also pushed the spot contract to a three-year
high, at 68.50 pence, as Siberian cold fronts sweeping over
Europe boosted heating demand in the UK to the highest recorded
level this winter.
The UK gas network was 10 million cubic meters/day
undersupplied, which amounted to roughly 4 percent of Thursday
demand.
Sub-zero temperatures lifted overall demand 20 percent above
the seasonal average, data from National Grid showed.
Forecasters expect the freeze to last until the end of the
week as a stable high-pressure system hangs over the country,
which could lead to a further rise in prices.
Britain pumped more gas out of underground storage sites to
handle the increase in demand, depleting stocks at a rate of 120
million cubic meters/day.
Because this is Europe's first cold snap in what has
otherwise been an unusually mild winter, gas storage levels were
still healthy.
Britain's gas storage sites were almost 73 percent full on
Wednesday afternoon, compared with a European average of 65.17
percent, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.
At this point last year, storage sites were below 50 percent
filled across Europe.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)