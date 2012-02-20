LONDON Feb 20 Shell on
Monday announced maintenance work in April, August and September
on two UK natural-gas terminals and one sub-sea pipeline in the
North Sea, limiting supplies to the UK's gas market.
Shell announced an outage on its UK Bacton terminal on 13,
14 and 28 April, leading to a loss of 11 million cubic
meters/day in supply.
Its terminal at Bacton will see another outage between 11
and 14 September, leading to a daily loss of 21 mcm in supply.
A 12-day maintenance period on the Shearwater Elgin Area
Line (SEAL), a sub-sea pipeline located in the North Sea, from
August 1 will reduce supplies to Britain by 15 mcm/day, Shell
said.
Turning to its terminal at St Fergus in Scotland, Shell
announced an 18-day outage period starting from August 23.
That will cut supply to the UK, Europe's biggest gas market,
by 25 mcm/day, Shell said.