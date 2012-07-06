LONDON, July 6 EDF Energy's expanded
gas storage site at Hill Top Farm in Cheshire, England will be
operated by its trading arm once the facility resumes operations
later this year, EDF said on Friday.
The first storage cavern was commissioned in December 2011
until work was suspended this April for further development.
"When the gas plant is commissioned there will be two
operational cavities with a total storage capacity of broadly
234 gigawatt hours (GWh)," EDF said.
"As the remaining cavities are brought into operation the
facility will play a vital role in the UK's energy
infrastructure," it said.
EDF plans to develop 10 caverns in total by 2017 with an
estimated storage capacity of 1,070 GWh.
"This arrangement will provide EDF Trading with sole access
to the Hill Top Farm gas storage capacity," the company said.