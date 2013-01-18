UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - The United Kingdom, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC to lead-manage re-opening of the 3.25% 22 January 2044 Gilt. The deal is expected in the week commencing 28 January, subject to market conditions.
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.8 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7