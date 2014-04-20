Japanese 15-year-old amateur Minami Katsu became the youngest winner on the Japan LPGA Tour by claiming the Vantelin Ladies Open on Sunday.

The first-year student from Kagoshima High School hit five birdies and a bogey for a four-under-par 68 and three round total of 11-under to finish a stroke ahead of South Korea's Lee Bo-mee.

South Korean Kim Hyo-joo, at 16, was the previous youngest winner in Japan when she won the Suntory Ladies Open in 2012.

Ryo Ishikawa became the youngest winner on the Japanese men's tour when he won the 2007 Munsingwear KSB Cup at the age of 15 years and eight months.

