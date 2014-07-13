Venus reaches first Melbourne Park semi in 14 years
MELBOURNE Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6(3) on Tuesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years.
An eagle at the 18th hole gave American Mo Martin a surprise victory in the women's British Open at Royal Birkdale on Sunday.
It was not only her first major, but a first success in any event on the LPGA Tour.
Martin, from California, carded a par 72 in windy conditions on the final day to finish on one under-par 287, one stroke ahead of China's Shanshan Feng and Norway's Suzann Pettersen who both shot final round 75s.
Martin had one birdie and three bogeys to go with her winning eagle on the par-5 last hole.
South Korea's Park Inbee, the overnight leader, was fourth on one over par after a 77.
(Writing by Steve Tongue, Editing by Gene Cherry)
MELBOURNE Coco Vandeweghe blasted her way into her first grand slam semi-final with a dominant display of power tennis to destroy French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 at the Australian Open on Tuesday.
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.