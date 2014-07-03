Anirban Lahiri of India watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

A truncated honeymoon is the price Asian Tour order of merit leader Anirban Lahiri will have to pay to make his second appearance at The Open later this month.

The Indian world number 81 was honeymooning in Madagascar when he learnt about being among the 10 golfers who secured their place for the July 17-20 major at Royal Liverpool, Hoylake as the highest ranked non-exempt players.

"I am two days into my 10-day honeymoon. In the middle of a tropical rainforest in Madagascar and trying to get back to India now ASAP (as soon as possible)," the 28-year-old told the Asian Tour website.

"Total chaos. Will have to make it up to the wife big time. Super excited," said Lahiri, a four-time winner in Asia.

"Just trying to figure out my movements so that I can get ready for The Open."

The Bangalore golfer made a memorable debut at The Open in 2012 when he finished tied 31st at Royal Lytham and St Annes, sinking a magical hole-in-one during the third round.

Lahiri leads the Asian Tour's Order of Merit after winning the Indonesian Masters and recording four other top-10 finishes, while also shining in Asia's come-from-behind draw with Europe in the inaugural EurAsia Cup in March.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)