SAN FRANCISCO Google Inc's (GOOGL.O) (GOOG.O) head of social networking services, Vic Gundotra, announced on Thursday that he is leaving the Internet search company.

Gundotra, who has worked at Google for eight years, did not say where he was going in a message he posted on the Google+ social network announcing the move.

In 2011, Gundotra oversaw the launch of the Google+ social network as the Internet search giant sought to catch up with Facebook Inc (FB.O) in the fast-growing social networking market.

