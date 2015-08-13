U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
ATHENS Greece's central government recorded a primary budget surplus of 3.53 billion euros ($3.93 billion) in the first seven months of the year, beating a target due to a sharp fall in spending, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.
The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders but indicates the state of the cash-strapped country's finances.
The government had targeted a primary budget surplus of 2.98 billion euros for the seven-month period, data showed.
Tax revenues came in at 26.7 billion euros, below a target of 30.8 billion euros. Public spending stood at 27.7 billion euros, 4.4 billion euros below target as the cash-strapped country cut back on expenditure to meet its obligations.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that there should not be any relaxation of regulations that have tightened oversight of Wall Street.