Poorest preschoolers most vulnerable to fatal child abuse
(Reuters Health) - Children in America’s poorest communities have three times the risk of dying from child abuse before age 5 as children in the wealthiest neighborhoods, a new study finds.
BAMAKO Mali's government confirmed its second case of Ebola on Tuesday and said a clinic in the capital, Bamako, had been quarantined.
In a statement via Twitter, Information Minister Mahamadou Camara said "prevention measures" were being taken, without giving further details.
Mali's first case was a two-year-old girl from Guinea who died last month.
(Reporting by Joe Penney; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Grant McCool)
(Reuters Health) - Children in America’s poorest communities have three times the risk of dying from child abuse before age 5 as children in the wealthiest neighborhoods, a new study finds.
Sanofi SA on Monday sued Mylan NV, accusing the pharmaceutical company of engaging in illegal conduct to squelch competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment, which has been at the center of a public debate over drug prices.