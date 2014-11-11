BAMAKO Mali's government confirmed its second case of Ebola on Tuesday and said a clinic in the capital, Bamako, had been quarantined.

In a statement via Twitter, Information Minister Mahamadou Camara said "prevention measures" were being taken, without giving further details.

Mali's first case was a two-year-old girl from Guinea who died last month.

(Reporting by Joe Penney; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Grant McCool)