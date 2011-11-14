BOSTON Hedge fund managers Paul Singer, Robert Zoellner, Kyle Bass and Israel Englander are among the handful of people millionaires trust with their riches.

Norman Miller, Richard Dowdle, David Einhorn, Andreas Halvorsen and John Paulson -- whose superstar reputation looks intact even after he lost billions -- also made the cut.

Traditionally, the wealthy share stocks tips and the names of their favourite investment advisors in private, but occasionally a small group of very wealthy investors give outsiders a peek into what they like and where they invested.

TIGER 21, a high-end investment club whose 180 members collectively manage nearly $15 billion (9.4 billion pounds), released its Member Favorites Survey Results on Tuesday. But they did not say who they are or how they made their money.

The 14-page long report, which the group says was "designed to highlight our Members' most valued investments," lists real estate as the most popular asset class followed by stocks and then hedge funds. The group put 12 percent of their money into the types of portfolios that cater to institutional investors and the very wealthy.

"For hedge funds, this was the highest level seen since 2007," the report says.

But owning land and buildings was even more popular -- maybe because the group likes what it knows best.

"Many Members have created their wealth in this space, understand it, and continue to invest in an area they know well," the report said.

In Figure 2: the group voted Paul Singer, an outspoken investment manager who founded $17 billion Elliott Management, as the best of its Top 10 Favorite Investment Managers.

There is little discussion why Elliott, which has long treated investors to double-digit returns, beat out the others and Singer himself is named only once.

The group's favorite stocks are Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) and General Electric Co (GE.N), largely mirroring other investors' favorites.

"This is the second year in a row that Warren Buffett's company has been the darling of TIGER 21 Members," the group wrote.

Financial companies Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), whose heavy losses have inflicted such pain on Paulson and his investors this year, Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) are also on the list.

And the group said it sticks with what it likes.

"The majority of the Members said that they were keeping the same asset allocation structure," the report said. "Typically, we see very little changes within twelve months time frames."