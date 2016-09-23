LONDON Hedge fund Marshall Wace's subsidiary MW Eaglewood is raising money for a private equity version of its billion-dollar investment trust that invests in peer-to-peer and marketplace lending loans, a source told Reuters.

MW Eaglewood's new private equity fund, targeting to raise $300 million by the end of 2016, replicates investment trust P2P Global Investments, the source said.

It will lock up investor capital for seven years.

P2P Global is a roughly 900 million pound ($1.2 billion) investment trust that acquires loans originated by peer-to-peer platforms like Zopa.

The new private equity fund will seek institutional investors and take leverage while P2P Global was open to both retail and institutional investors and was not leveraged.

($1 = 0.7636 pounds)

