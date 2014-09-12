LONDON Hedge fund investors added more cash than they redeemed from the asset class in September, following performance gains during August, new data showed on Thursday.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions, rose 0.6 percent in September to 149.62 points.

"Subscriptions were nearly double that of redemptions for September, although capital activity was generally lower overall," said Bill Stone, chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies.

The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.

Hedge funds returns, as measured by the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index, rose 1.1 percent in August, the data showed.

(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by David Clarke)