Nov 20 :
* Taylor Wimpey Plc : Barclays starts with overweight
rating; target
price 146.8p
* Barratt Developments Plc : Barclays starts with
overweight rating;
target price 444.7p
* Bellway Plc : Barclays starts with underweight
rating; target price
1498.1p
* Berkeley Group Holdings Plc : Barclays starts with
equal weight
rating; target price 2454.7p
* Bovis Homes Group Plc : Barclays starts with
underweight rating;
target price 778.1p
* Galliford Try Plc : Barclays starts with equal
weight rating; target
price 1200.1p
* Persimmon Plc : Barclays starts with equal weight
rating; target
price 1260.4p
* Redrow Plc : Barclays starts with overweight rating;
target price
356.p
* Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc : Barclays raises
target price to
422.8p from 390p; rating overweight
