* Taylor Wimpey, Redrow, Bovis Homes trading on track
* Say mortgage lending still constrained but helped by
government schemes
By Natalie Huet
LONDON, Nov 12 British housebuilders Taylor
Wimpey, Redrow and Bovis Homes said
trading remained steady as their focus on margins payed off in a
market showing timid signs of recovery.
The companies said market conditions were challenging yet
stable, with mortgage lending still constrained but showing
signs of easing as a result of recent government schemes aiming
to boost construction and help lift Britain's sluggish economy.
"The initiatives (...) introduced in recent times,
particularly the revamp of the planning system and the NewBuy
and FirstBuy schemes, have been of great assistance," Redrow
said in a trading update on Monday. "Without a doubt industry
numbers would be considerably lower without this intervention."
The housebuilders, like rivals Barratt Developments
and Persimmon, are benefiting from a lack of available
new homes in Britain and government measures to spur the market,
which have shored up demand despite a tough economic backdrop.
They have also used the financial crisis as an opportunity
to snap up cheaper land. Cashing out on these deals and focusing
on building houses in areas where prices have stayed high, such
as London and southeast England, has helped improve margins.
"Maximising the value achieved from each home completion
remains our top priority and we are now fully sold for our
targeted 2012 completions and are building our order book for
2013 completions," said Taylor Wimpey.
Bovis Homes said it remained on track to deliver "a strong
increase in revenue in 2012" and expects its operating margin
for 2012 to be around 13 percent, up from 10 percent in 2011.
It said the average sales price since the beginning of the
year for projects expected to complete in 2012 had risen to
190,000 pounds, up from just over 180,000 pounds a year ago.