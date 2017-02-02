LONDON, Feb 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain must
embark upon a radical project of town building to avoid falling
short of its targets to build one million new homes by 2020, a
leading think tank said on Thursday.
The Centre for Policy Studies, a pro-market policy institute
with historic links to the ruling Conservative Party, called on
the government to create independent businesses tasked with
constructing entire towns.
The report said the businesses, know as Special Purpose
Vehicles (SPVs), would kickstart the building of communities on
a scale comparable to Milton Keynes, a town of 200,000 built in
the 1960s and 1970s to relieve housing shortages in London and
southern England.
Daniel Greenberg, a lawyer and specialist on legislation law
who co-authored the report, said the government would act as
guarantor for the project to provide the certainty that private
sector developers require to make large investments.
"Areas that at the moment nobody could justify investing
heavily in building on will be turned into thriving new
communities, with large amounts of housing where people want to
live, can live, and enjoy living," Greenberg told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
Successive British governments have promised to tackle a
shortage that has seen house prices spiral in London and other
major cities out of the reach of many buyers, while social
housing is in short supply.
But developers have complained about a lack of available
land and strict planning laws that outlaw development on
"greenbelt" land around existing towns and give local councils
the power to block construction.
PLANNING AT SCALE
In an SPV, the government could bundle its mission to build
homes with a town's other assets - including infrastructure,
transport, schools and workplaces, said Greenberg.
By planning at this scale, the projects would create jobs in
low-employment rural and urban areas, which currently fail to
attract investment in housing.
The report said the system would be based on the existing
planning framework for national transport, electricity and water
projects - which circumvent usual planning permission
requirements - and be backed by compulsory purchase order powers
to evict existing landowners.
Areas designated as protected "greenbelt" should be scaled
back to encourage building, said the report.
Greenberg said local governments would be able to build
specific requirements into the SPVs, including provision for
green spaces and public buildings.
Greenberg declined to give examples of where in the world
SPVs had been used successfully in city building, insisting the
idea was not based on other projects.
However, they have gained prominence recently in cities
across India as part of the country's controversial Smart Cities
scheme.
They are used to accomplish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
pledge to create 100 Smart Cities by 2022 with living standards
comparable to Europe and meet demand for housing amid the
country's breakneck pace of urbanisation.
The plan has been criticised by activists and academics for
creating expensive private cities for the rich while failing to
preserve public space, or meet the needs of poor residents.
