DUBLIN IAG (ICAG.L) hopes to get regulatory approval for its takeover of German carrier Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) British unit bmi by end-March despite objections from Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways.

"We would like to aim for completion by the aim of March next year but I am not taking anything for granted," IAG chief executive Willie Walsh told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

"It will be decided by the competition regulators, not by Richard Branson. I do not take any note of anything he says."

Walsh also said European politicians needed to show leadership to get the region out of its debt crisis and ensure next year would not be any worse than expected.

"I think it is going to be a challenging year, but not of the same level that we witnessed following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. That is clearly subject to politicians in Europe getting their act together and showing some leadership and resolving the issues around the euro zone."

