Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd set an indicative price range of 131-136.35 rupees for its share sale to raise up to 30 billion rupees ($505.5 million), according to a termsheet seen by Reuters.
The company had set the floor price for the sale at 136.98 rupees.
The telecom carrier is raising capital to buy airwaves in the next government auction.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
The Nasdaq breached the 6,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday, spurred by a raft of strong corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's promise of a major tax reform plan.