REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd set an indicative price range of 131-136.35 rupees for its share sale to raise up to 30 billion rupees ($505.5 million), according to a termsheet seen by Reuters.

The company had set the floor price for the sale at 136.98 rupees.

The telecom carrier is raising capital to buy airwaves in the next government auction.

